Petrov moves to Astana

Image 1 of 3 Evgeni Petrov (Katusha) waits to go on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Italian Francesco Masciarelli (Acqua & Sapone-Caffè Mokambo) finished second in the Tre Valli Varesine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Estonian Tanel Kangert (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Evgeni Petrov will ride for Team Astana for two seasons, the Kazakh team has announced. It also announced that it has signed Tanel Kangert of Estonia and Italian Francesco Masciarelli to one-year contracts

Petrov, 32. this year won a stage at the Giro d'Italia for Team Katusha. The Russian rider turned pro in 2001 with Mapei-QuickStep, and has also ridden for iBanesto.com, Saeco, Lampre and Tinkoff Credit Systems.

Masciarelli, 24, is a climbing specialist who has ridden with Acqua & Sapone since 2007. He won a stage of the Tour Méditerranéen this year.

Kangert, 23, rode for AG2R in 2008 and 2009, but did not have a pro contract this season.

The team has already announced the signings of Roman Kreuziger and Robert Kiserlovski from Liquigas, and the re-signing of Alexander Vinokourov. Tour de Franc winner Alberto Contador is leaving the team for Team Saxo Bank-SunGard, taking with him Jesus Hernandez, Daniel Navarro and Benjamin Noval.