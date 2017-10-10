Petilli still in hospital after Il Lombardia crash

Image 1 of 5 Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors) receives treatment on his injured knee (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates) remains in hospital after crashing heavily during Saturday's Il Lombardia. The Italian is expected to remain in hospital for at least a few more days as he begins his recovery from extensive injuries and doctors assess if he will require surgery to stabilise some of his fractures.

"I'll stay here a few more days," Petilli said, according to laprovinciadilecco.it. "We do not know anything about an operation yet. They are assessing, the team and hospital doctors, if they will put a guard on the clavicle or a plaque. Let's wait, meanwhile, thanks to all those who have wished for a quick healing."

Petilli was one of four riders to crash on a corner on the descent of the Muro di Sormano during Il Lombardia. Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) and Daniel Martinez (Wilier Triestina) also came off on the same corner, going over the guardrail at the side of the road.

Martinez escaped the crash relatively unscathed, while De Plus was left with a fractured kneecap and Bakelants with seven fractured ribs and two fractured vertebrae. Petilli was the worst affected by the crash, receiving a concussion and lacerations to his forehead as well as a fracture of the right occipital condyle (in his neck), D1 vertebra, and a broken right shoulder blade and collarbone. In addition, he suffered several contusions to his shoulder, hip and close to his right eye.

Petilli was initially taken to Sant'Anna hospital in Como, where Bakelants is recovering from his injuries, but it was full and he was eventually taken to another hospital in Varese. De Plus had similar problems, first being taken to Sant'Anna before going to Cantù where he had to wait several hours before he was eventually treated.

With so many injuries, doctors do not yet know how long it will take Petilli to make a full recovery.