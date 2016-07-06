Peter Sagan's Rocky tribute - Video
World champion goes lumberjack in latest sponsor promo
Related Articles
Earlier this year, Peter Sagan starred in a 'Grease' tribute video. Now, the world champion revives Sylvester Stallone's old Rocky role in his latest promo for his personal sponsor *sunroot, a plant-derived sweetener. There's no lip-synching this time, however.
We doubt most cyclists could do even one chin-up, but Sagan manages two, and hoists a large log (that even looks real!) onto his shoulders. Now that's some old-school training.
But wait, there's more! A teaser at the end has Sagan in gladiator clothing. We can't wait.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy