Peter Sagan's Rocky tribute - Video

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) at the start line of stage 3 in yellow (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Earlier this year, Peter Sagan starred in a 'Grease' tribute video. Now, the world champion revives Sylvester Stallone's old Rocky role in his latest promo for his personal sponsor *sunroot, a plant-derived sweetener. There's no lip-synching this time, however.

We doubt most cyclists could do even one chin-up, but Sagan manages two, and hoists a large log (that even looks real!) onto his shoulders. Now that's some old-school training.

But wait, there's more! A teaser at the end has Sagan in gladiator clothing. We can't wait.