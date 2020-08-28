Peter Sagan to debut limited edition 100% sunglasses at the Tour de France

With the countdown to the Grand Départ in Nice almost over, Peter Sagan and his eyewear sponsor, 100%, have once again collaborated to put a limited edition gold spin on some of the brand's best cycling sunglasses.

The Californian sunglasses, apparel and protectives brand has revealed its latest Peter Sagan Limited Edition collection. With its distinctive white and gold colourway, the collection will be available on the brand's S2, S3 and Speedcraft models.

Scheduled to become available for customer orders as the Tour de France rolls out of Nice, the Sagan limited edition sunglasses feature style elements that are completely on trend with the Slovakian’s gregarious persona.

“These sunglasses reflect my personality and the way I race," explained the three-time world champion. "It is the fifth time we’ve collaborated on special edition eyewear and they keep getting better. I can't wait to wear them at the Tour de France."

Image 1 of 3 Limited edition Sagan collection 100% S2 cycling sunglasses (Image credit: 100%) Image 2 of 3 Limited edition Sagan collection 100% S3 cycling sunglasses (Image credit: 100%) Image 3 of 3 Limited edition Sagan collection 100% Speedcraft cycling sunglasses (Image credit: 100%)

Style and function

Distinguishing the new Sagan limited edition sunglasses is a soft gold mirror lens finish, ideally suited to bright riding conditions, the like of which most Grand Tour riders should encounter in Nice.

Frame detailing sees an asymmetric colour combination with dominant white and metallic gold detailing on the lower cheek ridges. The Peter Sagan Limited Edition collection also has a gold left temple.

To celebrate what might become one of the most symbolic Tour de France races in history, 100% wished to deliver a limited edition optic that could forever be associated with the 2020 event.

The new Peter Sagan Limited Edition style will be available in a broad selection of 100%’s frame types. Customers can select the Speedcraft, S3 or S2 frame structures for the new colourway and lens tint option.

Whichever style is selected, 100%'s sunglasses are French sourced polycarbonate lenses. They offer excellent contrast yield to assist you in being completely aware of terrain and traffic, during all those miles of a training ride or race.

Pricing for these latest 100% Peter Sagan Limited Edition riding optics is $220.