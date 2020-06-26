Peter Sagan: I could not postpone my Giro d'Italia debut again

Bora-Hansgrohe leader Peter Sagan has said that it was an easy choice to race the Giro d'Italia instead of the 'spring' Classics this autumn, saying that he couldn't postpone his corsa rosa debut again.

Sagan was due to make his bow at the race back in May, but with the COVID-19 pandemic ruining the spring and summer calendar, a revision to the schedule will see it held at the same time as Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

The 30-year-old has won that trio of races ­– the first on three occasions – and would have been among the favourites to triumph this October, but he and his team have held firm and remained committed to the Giro d'Italia, which kicks off on October 3.

"In my programmes agreed before the lockdown, there was the Giro d'Italia and even after the release of the new calendar I wanted to keep my word and be present at the start of the corsa rosa," he said.

"Together with the team, despite the overlap with the Northern Classics, we immediately decided that I would participate in the Giro. There was not even a moment of doubt or second thoughts. I am happy to come riding on the roads of the corsa rosa; for me it will be the first time and I could not postpone it again."

Sagan, who will also ride the Tour de France, which ends just two weeks before the Giro, was speaking as Giro organiser RCS Sport released the first episode in a series of light-hearted videos promoting the race.

In the first, one-minute long episode, Sagan takes a tour of the famous Pinacoteca di Brera art gallery in Milan and explains to a fan that it'll be his first time at the race. The video ends with Sagan, who spent the early years of his pro career in Italy with Liquigas, explaining the history of the Giro to the fan.

"I immediately liked the communication project with RCS Sport for my first participation in the Giro. I admit I had a lot of fun preparing it and getting to know Italian excellence and talents in depth. By now I have become an expert in art, music, cuisine and fashion."