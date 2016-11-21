Peter Sagan Gran Fondo - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Peter Sagan shows off his wheelie skills (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 21 Peter Sagan with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 21 Some children get their photo with Peter Sagan (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 4 of 21 Getting advice from the two-time World Champion (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 21 A very happy kid getting to ride with Peter Sagan (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 6 of 21 A happy Peter Sagan during his charity ride (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 7 of 21 Peter Sagan leads the way on his charity ride (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 8 of 21 A group of fans ride with Peter Sagan (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 9 of 21 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 10 of 21 Thumbs up (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 11 of 21 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 12 of 21 Peter Sagan with his wife Katarina (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 13 of 21 Peter Sagan gives some advice to one of the riders (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 14 of 21 Getting aero (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 15 of 21 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 16 of 21 Taking a selfie (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 17 of 21 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 18 of 21 Peter Sagan rides along with a kid (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 19 of 21 Peter Sagan at his gran fondo in California (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/@KaffeineKeiser) Image 20 of 21 Peter Sagan draws a raffle ticket from his hat during his 'VIP' charity event in California (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 21 of 21 Peter Sagan and his wife, Katerina, enjoy the Friday evening dinner at Westlake Village in Southern California (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Peter Sagan wooed the crowds this weekend at his charity Gran Fondo in Westlake Village, California. The three-day event involved several guided rides with the world champion, a kids event and a charity auction, with all the proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

During the event, Sagan was decked out in his custom Sportful kit, which featured his PS logo, as was his wife Katerina.

During the weekend, Sagan sat down with a group of journalists including Ben Delaney for Cyclingnews and Bike Radar. The Slovakian talked about his move to Bora-Hangrohe for 2017 and confirmed that he was looking to equal Erik Zabel’s record of six Tour de France green jerseys. You can read the full interview here.

