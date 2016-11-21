Peter Sagan Gran Fondo - Gallery

Peter Sagan wooed the crowds this weekend at his charity Gran Fondo in Westlake Village, California. The three-day event involved several guided rides with the world champion, a kids event and a charity auction, with all the proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of America.
During the event, Sagan was decked out in his custom Sportful kit, which featured his PS logo, as was his wife Katerina.
During the weekend, Sagan sat down with a group of journalists including Ben Delaney for Cyclingnews and Bike Radar. The Slovakian talked about his move to Bora-Hangrohe for 2017 and confirmed that he was looking to equal Erik Zabel’s record of six Tour de France green jerseys. You can read the full interview here.
Flick through the gallery above for pictures of Sagan's VIP weekend.
