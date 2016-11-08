Peter Sagan's latest bike trick - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan pulls a wheelie for the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Julien Duval (Roubaix Lille Metropole) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Linus Gerdemann on the final podium. (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 4 of 5 New race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) retains his world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sagan tweets video of latest bike trick

Peter Sagan is a World Champion like no other, and the 26-year-old Slovakian proved it again this week when he released video that provides another example of his tremendous bike-handling skills. In the video he tweeted on Monday, Sagan shows how he relaxes during a long day on the bike.

Have a nice week and ride your bike! Pekný týždeň všetkým a nezabudnite bicyklovať! pic.twitter.com/qYPzDjCgp2

Ag2r La Mondiale sign Julien Duval for one season

Ag2r La Mondiale announced Tuesday that they have signed Julien Duval for the 2017 season. The Frenchman has experience racing with Continental teams Roubaix Lille Metropole and Equipe Cycliste Armee de Terre during the past four seasons.

His career highlights include third place at La Roue Tourangelle et La Polynormande, fifth place at Boucles de l’Aulne and sixth place Tour de Vendée, all in 2016.

"After four years racing with Continental teams, I am very happy to be starting a new adventure. I understand what a great opportunity this is for me, and I hope to make the most of it. For the past two seasons, my goal has been to earn a spot on a UCI WorldTour team. I hope to be able to take part in the beautiful cobbled classics, and help my leaders to the best of my abilities.

"I am not coming into a completely unknown situation. I was a member of the same amateur club with Alexis Gougeard (USSA Pavilly Barentin) in Normandy, and we were stagiaires together. I also rubbed shoulders a bit with Quentin Jauregui and Rudy Barbier at the Roubaix Lille Métropole team."

Brenton Jones to join JLT-Condor in 2017

Australian Brenton Jones will join JLT-Condor next season from Drapac Pro Cycling, the team announced Tuesday. He is the final addition to the British team's line-up, which sees them renew with riders Ed Clancy, Russell Downing and pursuit champion Alex Frame.

He will focus on Bay Crits and Herald Sun Tour when the team begin their season on January 1st in Australia, noted a team press release. This year, he won the points classification at the Tour de Korea, as well as two stages of the race and will support JLT Condor lead-out train along with Clancy and Downing.

Team Manager John Herety says he has a clear role for the new Australian signing. "Brenton's addition to the squad, along with the re-signing of former World Pursuit champion, Alex Frame, further bolsters our sprint options, keeping us competitive at races we are targeting in Australia, America and in Britain."

Gerdemann could retire after 2016 season

Linus Gerdemann has said he likely won't return to racing next season, hanging up his wheels after 11 years as a professional. The 34-year-old German rode this year for Pro Continental team Stölting Service Group, which announced it was moving to the Continental level next season.

"If the project is good, I would still be able to ride for a year," Gerdemann told Radsport-News. "But I also have other interests, such as a restaurant with my partner. Furthermore, I would like to do more in real estate."

Gerdemann started his pro career in 2005 with CSC before moving in succession to T-Mobile, Team Columbia, Milram, Leopard-Trek, RadioShack-Nissan, MTN Qhubeka, Cult Energy and finally with Stölting this year.

He scored 15 wins as a professional, including the general classifications of the Skoda Tour of Luxembourg twice in 2015 and 2011, Bayern-Rundfahrt in 2009, the Deutschland Tour in 2008 and the Tour de l'Ain in 2008. He also won stage 7 of the Tour de France in 2007.