Peter Sagan: I still can't believe I'm world champion
Slovakian caps 2016 season with Saitama Criterium victory
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) may have pulled on the second rainbow jersey of his outstanding career a fortnight ago but the Slovakian is still coming to terms with the magnitude of his achievement.
Related Articles
Sagan became the first rider since Paolo Bettini in 2007 to retain the World Championships road race title when he beat Mark Cavendish to the line in Doha, Qatar, surprising the pure sprinters with a burst to the line that capped another impressive season.
"I was trying to do my best but I never thought that I could win it again. It's a really special race, the World Championships, and I'm so happy to make it but for sure I have some energy left."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy