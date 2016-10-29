Peter Sagan: I still can't believe I'm world champion

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan makes some music (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan and Bora manager Ralph Denk (Image credit: Ralph Scherzer/@BoraArgon18) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) beats Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) puts on a clean rainbow jersey as the 2016 world champion Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan wore a memorable outfit to the UCI gala at the end of the 2016 season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) may have pulled on the second rainbow jersey of his outstanding career a fortnight ago but the Slovakian is still coming to terms with the magnitude of his achievement.

Sagan became the first rider since Paolo Bettini in 2007 to retain the World Championships road race title when he beat Mark Cavendish to the line in Doha, Qatar, surprising the pure sprinters with a burst to the line that capped another impressive season.





"I was trying to do my best but I never thought that I could win it again. It's a really special race, the World Championships, and I'm so happy to make it but for sure I have some energy left."



