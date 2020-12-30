Peter Sagan experiences a first during off-season ride

Peter Sagan may have only grabbed one victory in 2020, but the Bora-Hansgrohe rider continues to garner headlines in races and grasp attention on social media. As the sun went down Wednesday in Monaco, Sagan posted a first in his cycling career – attempting to pedal his road bike on a snow-covered road.

“Hey there. I never saw this in my life in Monaco. It’s a beautiful day. We did today five hours, and we cannot get home because of a lot of snow,” the three-time road race World Champion said on his Instagram feed, showing the 1-2 inches of fresh, frozen precipitation covering the road and bringing cars to a stop. “Just the last two kilometres to Monaco (ha, ha). It’s OK.”

While Monaco receives an average of four inches of rain in December, it is rare that it is cold enough to snow. The last significant blanket of snow to cover the French Riviera was in February 2018.

Peter Sagan recorded the video while riding with his Bora teammates Erik Baška and Juraj Sagan. The 30-year-old sprinter has a home in Monaco, where he spent seven weeks in spring lockdown training on rollers in a gym due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

One month ago, the outgoing Slovakian cyclist provided video on social media of his flight in the passenger seat of a jet fighter, capturing the various air manoeuvres that generated a G-force of more than 7.

Sagan’s last race was the Giro d’Italia in October, where he came away with an uncharacteristic single victory of the season, taking a win on stage 10. He had a total of six top five finishes in Italy and also added five at the Tour de France but failed to win a stage there. He was second in the points classification in both Grand Tours.

As reported earlier by Cyclingnews, he plans to stick with road racing until at least 2024, although his contract at Bora-Hansgrohe will expire at the end of next year.