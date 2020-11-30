Peter Sagan takes to the skies in fighter jet

Peter Sagan has taken up a new off-season activity: speeding through the skies in a fighter jet.

The three-time world champion posted a video on social media with footage of himself in the passenger seat of a jet. The aircraft rises vertically before performing a number of manoeuvres, including loop-the-loops and barrel rolls, with Sagan claiming a G-force level of 7.9.

Sagan at one point covers his face with a plastic bag, in an apparent precaution against vomiting, although the footage omits any upheavals.

"Hey Thomas Pesquet, I pulled 7.9g in my recent flight in a fighter jet. It was a bumpy ride at times but I'm definitely getting better and I'll keep training," Sagan wrote on social media, referring to the French aerospace engineer.

"SpaceX, please call me when there is a spot in a rocket to the International Space Station (You can put me in the cargo bay if needed)."

Sagan endured a difficult 2020 season in which he had to wait until October 13 for a victory, but it came in the form of a fine solo win on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia.

Many had wondered if the 30-year-old, who hadn't won since the 2019 Tour de France, was on the decline, but he has since stated that any such talk was "greatly exaggerated".

As reported recently by Cyclingnews, he plans to stick with road racing until at least 2024, although his contract at Bora-Hansgrohe will expire at the end of next year and he'll soon be thinking about his long-term future.

