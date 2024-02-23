Peter Sagan: 'Everything is under control' after heart procedure

Peter Sagan reassured his fans after having to undergo a heart procedure on Friday to address abnormally high heart rate readings during a race last weekend.

Tests earlier this week revealed that Sagan showed tachycardia during intense efforts.

"Everything is under control and in just a few days I'll be back on my [bike]," he wrote on his Instagram feed. His post also provided an English translation of the Italian doctors' report, which began with "The athlete is fine".

"An internal electrophysiological study was carried out, which excluded any supraventricular or ventricular arrhythmia of pathological significance," the report read.

The doctors implanted a monitor under his skin to continue to track his heart rate. The report did not mention any other procedure such as an ablation to treat the tachycardia.

"The procedure was carried out by Professor Antonio Dello Russo - Director of the Cardiology and Arrhythmology Clinic of the Marche University Hospital - and by his team, with the presence of Dr Roberto Corsetti - the athlete's trusted cardiologist," the statement said.

Sagan is due to compete in the Supercup MTB race in Banyoles, a hors-categorie UCI event as part of his bid to qualify a place in the Olympic Games cross country event for Slovakia. At last weekend's Internacionales Chelva Gsport Challenge, he finished outside the top 40 in the XCO event.

It's a tall order for the 34-year-old, who retired from road racing to focus on mountain bike after the 2023 season. He has so far not earned any UCI points toward the Olympic quota and Slovakia is more than 1,000 points down on the top 19 nations and a berth for Paris 2024.

Sagan competed in the cross-country race in the Olympics in 2016, placing 35th.