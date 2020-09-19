Peter Sagan concedes Tour de France green jersey title to Sam Bennett
By Cyclingnews
'Congratulations to Sam Bennett for his green jersey' writes Slovakian seven-time points competition winner in social media post
Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan took to social media on Friday evening to congratulate Deceuninck-QuickStep's Sam Bennett on winning the green jersey at this year's Tour de France, seemingly conceding the competition to the Irishman, despite the fact that Sagan is still mathematically capable of winning the jersey.
The seven-time green jersey winner took the step of offering his congratulations on Instagram, but said that he would nevertheless be giving it everything to try to win the final stage of the Tour on the Champs-Elysées in Paris on Sunday, which could mean that he'll even forego trying for the intermediate sprint during stage 21, although he will need to defend his second place to CCC Team's Matteo Trentin.
After taking three more points than Sagan on stage 19 on Friday, Bennett now leads the Slovakian in the competition by 55 points – with 319 points to 264 – while Trentin is in third place, a further 14 points back.
"We gave our best, and I will certainly give it my all to try to win in Paris," Sagan wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations to Sam Bennett for his green jersey in this Tour de France."
Saturday's stage 20 – an individual time trial – offers 20 points for the winner, 17 for second and 15 for third, going down to one point for 15th place, although neither Sagan, Bennett nor Trentin are likely to be able to finish in the top 15 on the stage.
Sunday's flat, 122km final stage from Mantes-la-Jolie to the Champs-Elysées in Paris offers 50 points for the stage winner, 30 points for second and 20 for third, down to two points for 15th place.
On the third lap of eight of the Champs-Elysées, stage 21's only intermediate sprint offers the same points structure as the finish of the time trial on Saturday – i.e. 20 points for first, down to one for 15th place. It means that there are a maximum of 70 points available on Sunday, with 69 points currently separating the top three riders in this year's green-jersey competition.
I tried in every way possible today to go for the win and the team did its best to make that option happen. When we broke away with about 30km to go, the group grew to 12 riders and there were four teams I think that had two riders in there. As a result, it was impossible for me to respond to all the attacks on my own. Once again, we gave our best and I will certainly give it my all to try and win in Paris. Congratulations to @sammmyben for his green jersey in this @letourdefrance. Všetkými silami som sa dnes usiloval o víťazstvo a aj tím pre to urobil maximum. Keď sme zaútočili asi 30 km do konca, skupina sa rozrástla na 12 jazdcov a myslím, že tam boli štyri tímy, ktoré tam mali dvoch svojich pretekárov. Výsledkom bolo, že som nemohol sám reagovať na všetky útoky. Opäť sme dali zo seba maximum a určite urobím všetko pre to, aby som sa zvíťazil v Paríži. Gratulujem Samovi Bennettovi k jeho zelenému dresu na tejto Tour de France. @borahansgrohe (Photos @bettiniphoto) Peter Sagan
A photo posted by @petosagan on Sep 18, 2020 at 10:13am PDT
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.