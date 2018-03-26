Trending

Peter Sagan and Valverde climb WorldTour rankings

Quick-Step Floors lead team standings after early-season run of success

After a busy week of WorldTour racing, it is all change at the top of the men’s standings. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has jumped from sixth to the top of the individual men's WorldTour rankings after claiming his third Volta a Catalunya title, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) also surged up the rankings from 14th to second thanks to his win at Gent-Wevelgem.

Valverde won two stages on his way to overall success at Catalunya, putting him to the top of the unofficial victory list too, with eight to his name already. Valverde went into the final stage with a slim 16-second advantage over Team Sky’s Egan Bernal, but his victory was all but sealed when Bernal crashed in the final kilometres. Movistar went on to dominate the podium, with Nairo Quintana taking second, while Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) edged out Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) for the final podium spot.

Sagan rose to second in WorldTour individual standings thanks to his win on Sunday. After a disappointing E3 Harelbeke on Friday, Sagan looked in much better form at Gent-Wevelgem. The World Champion played a quiet, tactical game on the road to Wevelgem, with his teammate Marcus Burghardt putting himself off the front to distract attention from his team leader. Sagan then launched his sprint early to beat a distraught Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) to the line.

After leading the WorldTour individual rankings since his Tour Down Under win in January, Daryl Impey slipped to third place. Indeed, the top ten was shaken up, with Viviani and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) climbing to fourth and fifth respectively. Strade Bianche winner Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) slipped four places to sixth place, while victory on the final stage victory and fourth place overall at Catalunya helped Simon Yates move up two spots to seventh. Marc Soler (Movistar), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) round out the top 10.

Despite missing out on the victory at Gent-Wevelgem, Quick-Step Floors domination in the Classics has seen the Belgian squad move above Mitchelton-Scott in the team rankings. It’s a close-run thing, however, with just 23 points separating the two teams. Meanwhile, Movistar jumped up four places to third following their success in Catalunya.

WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1039pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe951
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott862
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors817
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ792
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal766
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott760
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team745
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky613
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida570
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott550
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo510
13Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida500
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors495
15Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team460
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team454
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale427
18Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors412
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors400
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates395

Team Classification
#TeamPoints
1Quick-Step Floors3163
2Mitchelton-Scott3140
3Movistar Team2677
4BMC Racing Team2386
5Bora-Hansgrohe2333
6Team Sky2096
7Bahrain-Merida2067
8Lotto Soudal1696
9AG2R La Mondiale1613
10Astana Pro Team1404
11Groupama-FDJ1126
12Team Sunweb1089
13UAE Team Emirates1042
14LottoNL-Jumbo1022
15EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale953
16Trek-Segafredo931
17Dimension Data707
18Katusha-Alpecin617

 