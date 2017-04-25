Peter Sagan and teammates go racing at the Salzburgring - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Peter Sagan gets ready to climb into the car (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 2 of 20 Cyclingnews talks to Peter Sagan (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 3 of 20 Peter Sagan gets himself set up to race (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 4 of 20 Climbing into the car (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 5 of 20 Peter Sagan takes his fireproof headgear off for an interview (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 6 of 20 Michael Kolar, Marcus Burghardt, Peter Sagan and Juraj Sagan with Christina Surer (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 7 of 20 The riders relax after their day out (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 8 of 20 Christina Surer was one of the coached (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 9 of 20 Marcus Burghardt was keen to get going (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 10 of 20 Peter Sagan gets some advice before trying to drift (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 11 of 20 Put your game face on (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 12 of 20 The riders get a pep talk before going out on track (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 13 of 20 Christina Surer takes a selfie with Peter Sagan (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 14 of 20 Michael Kolar lays down a bit of rubber during his drift attempt (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 15 of 20 The riders tested out their driving skills with a slalom course (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 16 of 20 Peter Sagan has a go at drifting (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 17 of 20 The concentration of a world champion (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 18 of 20 Peter Sagan after trying out his drifting skills (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 19 of 20 Peter Sagan gets shown the ropes by former DTM driver Christina Surer (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron) Image 20 of 20 Water way laid down to make the drifting easier (Image credit: Auto Eder / René Vigneron)

Last Friday, world champion Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates Marcus Burghardt, Michael Kolar and brother Juraj Sagan took a break from two wheels to test their mettle on four wheels.

The four riders descended on the snow-flanked Salzburgring in Austria to take part in a series of tasks set out by Bora-Hansgrohe's team car supplier, Auto Eder. Under the watchful eye of former DTM driver Christina Surer and two other coaches, the four riders had a go at drifting and weaved their way through a slalom course before putting the hammer down in a Mustang around the track itself.

"It's a nice experience because you can learn something more from the powerful cars, and you can have some new experiences and learn a new skill," Sagan told Cyclingnews after having a go at the drifting and the slalom, with varied success. "I like drifting, but I don't really know how to drift very well. Powerful car, yes, but fast car I don't know."

Sagan will return to racing action on his bicycle at Eschborn Frankfurt next Monday, May 1, before heading stateside for the Tour of California.

See what the riders got up to by flicking through the gallery above and watching the video below.