Peraud crashes during Tour de France TT reconnaissance

Image 1 of 3 Jean Christophe Peraud (Team Ag2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Former French time trial champion Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) cracked the top-ten on the closing stage and finished 7th overall. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Jean Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-LaMondiale) has crashed hard while studying the course of today's Tour de France time trial between Embrun and Chorgas, seriously affecting his chances of becoming the best French rider in this year's race and holding onto a top ten place overall.

According to initial reports, Peraud crashed on the descent of the côte de Réallon, the final climb of the 32km time trial course. He landed on his shoulder and was taken to the mobile x-ray unit at the finish of the time trial.

French radio RTL announced that Peraud was diagnosed with a fractured collarbone and was out of the race but the Frenchman told the media that he was determined to try to carry on in the Tour.

"It's a non-displaced fracture that will make me suffer. There are no counter indications, so I'm going to try and put up with the pain," Peraud is reproted to have said by Equipe.

The Frenchman was lying ninth overall in the general classification, 8:47 behind Froome but only 4:22 from a place on the podium. Peraud was hoping to gain time on his GC rivals in the time trial but the 32km race against the clock will be a battle for survival if he is able to start. Peraud is scheduled to start his ride at 16:09 local time.

