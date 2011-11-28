Peeters replaces Adams on Belgium's roster for Igorre 'cross World Cup

Image 1 of 2 Rob Peeters celebrates his finish (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Superprestige Gieten podium (l-r): Kevin Pauwels, Sven Nys and Rob Peeters (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) has earned a selection to Belgium's roster for the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Igorre, Spain on December 4. The 26-year-old will make his first World Cup appearance for Belgium this season in the series' fourth round at the expense of teammate Joeri Adams, who was selected for his season's first World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium this past Saturday.

While Belgians swept the podium and put eight riders into the top 15 on Koksijde's sandy parcours, Adams rounded out the team's results with a 39th place performance.

The next day, at Superprestige Gieten, Peeters finished on the podium with winner Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and runner-up Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor), also the top two at the Koksijde World Cup.

Peeters, a regular World Cup starter the previous season, was outraged at his non-selection for Koksijde. He's ranked 16th overall on the UCI's most recent cyclo-cross standings, the eight-best Belgian, while Adams holds 33rd overall.

Peeters also felt his true form hasn't been noted, due to mechanical incidents. "In the previous selections the many mechanical breakdowns were not taken into account," Peeters told sporza.be.

The Igorre World Cup is for elite men only and Belgium will be sending a full complement of nine riders, headed by World Cup leader Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor). Eight of the nine riders also started the Koksijde World Cup, joined by Peeters in his first World Cup start this season

Belgium's starters for UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup #4 in Igorre, Spain:

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team), Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor), Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea), Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus), Sven Vanthourenhout (Landbouwkrediet), Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor), Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea)