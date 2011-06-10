Wellens and Peeters extend US cyclo-cross tour

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Telenet-Fidea riders, Bart Wellens and Rob Peeters have added another race to their US cyclo-cross schedule with organizers of the US GP of Cyclocross confirming yesterday that the duo will race the Planet Bike Cup in Sun Prairie, WI on September 24th and 25th.

Wellens, a two-time World Champion and two-time Belgian National Champion along with Peeters, winner in Zonnebeke in 2010/2011, are traveling to the US to kick off their 2011/2012 campaigns and to do a reconnaissance trip to Louisville, KY in advance of the 2013 UCI Elite World Cyclocross Championships.

The race oraniser, Bruce Fina was happy to welcome the two back after a long US hiatus.

"For me, both personally and from a sporting perspective, it's very exciting to see Bart racing in the US again. The last time he was here he was the reigning U23 World Champion and he came to race for our team, CCB International, in Massachusetts. He came for about 6 weeks as part of an exchange program that later saw Tim Johnson spending the winter with him in Belgium. I am sure he will enjoy his time here again this season."

"The Planet Bike Cup has featured some top European talent in the past - Erwin Vervecken, Francis Mouray, Tim Van Nuffel, Christian Huele, Rene Birkenfeld - have all raced here in pursuit of some early season form and points," he said.

"We have long lobbied for these teams to come and take advantage of the great racing on offer in the US in the early season. We are seeing more and interest in that every year. I think the 2013 World Championships in Louisville have something to do with that - and we are excited to have the opportunity to show this Belgian delegation around Louisville as part of their time in the US this year."

Wellens and Peeters start their US adventure with the Cross Vegas race in Nevada, before they take on the StarCrossed race on September 17. They will head to the Planet Bike Cup the following week.