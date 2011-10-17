Dieter Vanthourenhout, Baestaens added to Tabor World Cup roster

Image 1 of 3 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) is the first leader of the World Cup. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Belgian Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Vincent Baestaens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) finished second on the day. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

The Belgian elite men's team will line up in the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup with nine men thanks to Sven Nys's victory this weekend in Plzen. Nys now gets an automatic berth as leader of the series.

Vincent Baestaens was added to the squad as its ninth man, while Sven Vanthourenhout (Landbouwkrediet), who was injured in a first lap crash in Plzen, will be replaced by his cousin Dieter Vanthourenhout of BKCP-Powerplus.

Baestaens, in his first year as an elite, was the winner of two World Cups and two Superprestige races as an U23 last season, and while his countrymen were in Plzen, he won the Cyclo-cross de Villarcayo in Spain on Saturday.

The team has yet to announce which riders would serve as reserves for the Tabor World Cup.

Tabor marks the opening round of the Under 23 men and Junior World Cups. The Belgians named teams for all four fields.

Belgian team for Tabor World Cup:

Elite Men: Bart Aernouts, Niels Albert, Vincent Baestaens, Tom Meeusen, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels, Dieter Vanthourenhout, Klaas Vantornout and Bart Wellens;

Women: Sanne Cant, Nancy Bober, Nicolle De Bie–Leyten, Hilde Quintens, Katrien Thijs, Joyce Vanderbeken, Ellen Van Loy.

Under 23: Sven Beelen, Wietse Bosmans, Vinnie Braet, Tim Merlier, Laurens Sweeck and Gianni Vermeersch;

Juniors: Quinten Hermans, Daan Hoeyberghs, Daan Soete, Wout Van Aert, Matthias Van de Velde, Yorben Van Tichelt;

