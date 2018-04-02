Pedersen extends with Trek-Segafredo through 2020

Image 1 of 4 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) in Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) holds off the chase to take second in Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) shows his muscles (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Mads Pedersen, 22, has extended his contract with Trek-Segafredo taking him through 2020, the team announced Monday. The extension comes as little surprise after the Dane put forth a powerful performance to finish second at the Tour of Flanders.

"I am really thrilled to renew my contract with Trek-Segafredo," Pedersen said in a press release. "I feel at home in this team; the confidence they have put in me has made me grow a lot and I am pretty sure that with Trek-Segafredo I am at the best spot to continue to develop and gain experience, especially in the classics."

Pedersen, the Danish national champion, made his debut a the Tour of Flanders on Sunday and emerged in a three-man breakaway over the Koppenberg with Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) and Sebastian Langeveld (EF-Drapac. The trio held a 30-second margin until eventual winner Niki Terpstra stormed past them on the Oude Kwaremont.

Van Baarle and Langeveld fell off pace, but Pedersen held strong over the Paterberg and all the way to the finish line, finishing 12 seconds behind Terpstra and just ahead of chasers Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and fellow Dane Michael Valgren (Astana).

Earlier this season, Pedersen was eighth in a stage at Santos Tour Down Under, won a stage at the Herald Sun Tour, and was fourth at Dwars door Vlaanderen

"I was happy to win early this season in Australia to show I was on track for the spring, and obviously I am very proud of my results this week," Pedersen said.

"It was a good way to start, but I am still young, and I still need some experience, so there's more to come I hope. For now, I am focused on Paris-Roubaix, it's my favorite race, and maybe in a few years I will be here looking for the win."

Last year, in his first season with Trek-Segafredom, Pedersen won five races with stages at the Tour of Norway, Tour of Denmark and Tour du Poitou Charentes, along with overall titles at the latter two events.

Luca Guercilena said that the team signed Pedersen last year because they saw a lot of potential for development.

"There is no doubt of his strength. Then, this year, he continued on that same line and took it even to a higher level, winning a stage in Australia and riding a very solid TT at the end of a tough Tirreno-Adriatico.

"To see him perform the way he did this week, and especially taking an absolutely incredible second place in the Ronde van Vlaanderen, exceeded all of our expectations. This is what we hoped for in a few years, and that he's able to do this now, at the age of 22, predicts a very bright future - a future that we are happy to share with him!"

Peter Sagan Awards 2015 from Cycling News Films on Vimeo.