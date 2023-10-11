Patxi Vila and Shane Archbold become sports directors with Bora-Hansgrohe

Bora-Hansgrohe have followed up their confirmation of the signing of Primoz Roglič with the announcement that they have brought on board two new sports directors, New Zealander Shane Archbold and Basque Patxi Vila.

Archbold has ridden for Bora-Hansgrohe for the last two seasons and is set to retire at the end of the year.

Former pro Vila was a sports director with Tinkoff-Saxo and Bora, prior to taking on a performance director role in Spanish WorldTour squad Movistar between 2020 and the present season. The Basque is now returning to his former position at Bora-Hansgrohe.



Movistar confirmed the departure of Vila via X, formerly Twitter, from the team earlier on Thursday, but did not state who would replace him.

A former national champion and respected team worker and lead out man, Archbold’s new role is to look after the younger riders in the squad, a press release said. The 34-year-old is due to complete his last season racing at the Tour of Guangxi, which starts on Thursday, before handing up his wheels.



"Working with the neo-pros on the team will be exciting,” Archbold said, “This way, I can pass on my experience and knowledge to the future of BORA - hansgrohe. I will work together with the guys to get the best out of themselves."



Vila, 48, was equally enthusiastic about his return to a team where he spent three years, from 2017 to 2019, as a sports director.



“It feels like coming back home. I'm excited for the 2024 season, which I hope will be successful for Bora-Hansgrohe. Especially with the big move the team has made, we'll be able to fight for the biggest win in the world."

Rolf Aldag, Head of Sports at the team, pointed out that “As a rider, Shane always had an opinion, and he held it. Shane is very professional and has a very deep insight into strategies. From a DS point of view, we are happy that he is now taking the next step and giving young riders the chance to benefit from his experience!"



"Patxi brings with him a wealth of experience. He takes a very analytical approach to modern cycling, and essentially knows every bike race like the back of his hand. The fact that he has already worked within the team and its structures is an added advantage - just like with Shane. That makes the start and the comeback very easy.”