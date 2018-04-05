Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance - Gallery

Image 1 of 53 Image 2 of 53 Image 3 of 53 Image 4 of 53 Image 5 of 53 Image 6 of 53 Image 7 of 53 Image 8 of 53 Image 9 of 53 Image 10 of 53 Image 11 of 53 Image 12 of 53 Image 13 of 53 Image 14 of 53 Image 15 of 53 Image 16 of 53 Image 17 of 53 Image 18 of 53 Image 19 of 53 Image 20 of 53 Image 21 of 53 Image 22 of 53 Image 23 of 53 Image 24 of 53 Image 25 of 53 Image 26 of 53 Image 27 of 53 Image 28 of 53 Image 29 of 53 Image 30 of 53 Image 31 of 53 Image 32 of 53 Image 33 of 53 Image 34 of 53 Image 35 of 53 Image 36 of 53 Image 37 of 53 Image 38 of 53 Image 39 of 53 Image 40 of 53 Image 41 of 53 Image 42 of 53 Image 43 of 53 Image 44 of 53 Image 45 of 53 Image 46 of 53 Image 47 of 53 Image 48 of 53 Image 49 of 53 Image 50 of 53 Image 51 of 53 Image 52 of 53 Image 53 of 53
Three days before the start of Paris-Roubaix, many of the riders took to the route to test their equipment, their legs and their skills on the cobblestone sections of the course.
World Champion Peter Sagan was among those who went out with his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates to find several of the sectors covered in thick mud.
"It's okay, it's once a year," Sagan told Wielerkrant. "A dry or wet edition makes a world of difference, it changes the style of the course."
Sagan finished a disappointed sixth in the Tour of Flanders after taking a stellar victory in Gent-Wevelgem. He described his form as "good enough".
"I'm not bad, but also not super. Good enough, I'd say."
The prospect of a muddy Paris-Roubaix will thrill many fans, but with sun and warm temperatures forecast for the coming days, much of the mud will turn to dust.
