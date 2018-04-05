Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance - Gallery

Image 1 of 53 Mitchelton-Scott pre-ride the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 53 Mitchelton-Scott recon Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 53 Mitchelton-Scott recon Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 53 AG2R La Mondiale's Nico Denz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 53 AG2R La Mondiale's Nico Denz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 53 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) on the recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 53 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 53 AG2R La Mondiale and Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 53 Stijn Vandenbergh on the pave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 53 Alex Edmondson leads his Mitchelton-Scott team around the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 53 Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 53 Peter Sagan tests the muddy pavé of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 53 Mitchelton-Scott pre-ride the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 53 Mitchelton-Scott pre-ride the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 53 Mitchelton-Scott pre-ride the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 53 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) skipped the Arenberg Forest sector, taking the bike path instead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 53 Mitchelton-Scott pre-ride the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 53 Team Sky recon Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 53 Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 53 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 53 Marcus Burghardt leads Bora-Hansgrohe on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 53 Mitchelton-Scott pre-ride the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 53 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 53 EF Education First Drapac in their orange training kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 53 Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 53 Mitchelton-Scott pre-ride the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 53 Mitchelton-Scott recon Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 53 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 53 Edward Theuns (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 53 Unlike in the Scheldeprijs, the riders waited patiently for the train to pass (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 53 Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 53 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 53 Muddy cobbles under Jasper Stuyven (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 53 Expect the mud to be piled up on the sides on Sunday (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 53 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) on the mucky Paris-Roubaix section (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 53 LottoNl-Jumbo found the muddiest part of the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 53 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 53 Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 53 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) tackles some muddy cobbles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 53 Peter Sagan leads his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 53 The Arenberg Forest awaits (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 53 Julien Vermote (Dimension Data) tests the muddy pavé of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 53 Edward Theuns (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 53 Trek Segafredo on the mud roads of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 53 Mud on the pavé of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 53 Mud on the pavé of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 53 Wout Van Aert in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 53 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) seems to enjoy the mud (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 53 LottoNl-Jumbo tests the muddy pavé of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 53 Wout Van Aert (Verandas Willems Crelan) tests the muddy pavé of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 53 Dimension Data tests the muddy pavé of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 53 Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe teammates tests the muddy pavé of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 53 Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Three days before the start of Paris-Roubaix, many of the riders took to the route to test their equipment, their legs and their skills on the cobblestone sections of the course.

World Champion Peter Sagan was among those who went out with his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates to find several of the sectors covered in thick mud.

"It's okay, it's once a year," Sagan told Wielerkrant. "A dry or wet edition makes a world of difference, it changes the style of the course."

Sagan finished a disappointed sixth in the Tour of Flanders after taking a stellar victory in Gent-Wevelgem. He described his form as "good enough".

"I'm not bad, but also not super. Good enough, I'd say."

The prospect of a muddy Paris-Roubaix will thrill many fans, but with sun and warm temperatures forecast for the coming days, much of the mud will turn to dust.

#ParisRoubaix #recon @petosagan #BORAhansgrohe @Paris_Roubaix pic.twitter.com/gz6ooFhhos

Verkenninig Roubaix. pic.twitter.com/8xyrKs50WF

Carrefour de l’Arbre. We’ll be 240km deep here on Sunday #ParisRoubaix pic.twitter.com/vUSRourCtC

@BORAhansgrohe !

Camphin-en-Pévèle#ParisRoubaix pic.twitter.com/8oNO6qDZGL

Way to go @Lotto_Soudal! ??

Allez, encore un petit bout de chemin ! #ParisRoubaix pic.twitter.com/0nAMRDT3QP

Passage au magnifique moulin de Vertain, un autre haut lieu de @Paris_Roubaix . Quelle course, quel parcours! #ParisRoubaix #cofidismyteam pic.twitter.com/umLPycYizU

THE HOLY WEEK - Trailer from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.