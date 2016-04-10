On the start of Paris-Roubaix - Gallery

Image 1 of 48 From one world champion to another Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish Image 2 of 48 The riders depart Image 3 of 48 Photographers battling for a photo of world champion Peter Sagan (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 48 Niki Terpstra and Mark Cavendish shake hands at sign on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 48 Fabian Cancellara rides to sign on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 48 Could Edvald Boasson Hagen be a dark horse for today? (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 48 Tom Boonen talks to Sporza outside the team bus (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 48 Etixx-QuickStep come out of the bus to head to sign on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 48 Tinkoff become the party bus as they play Shakira ahead of the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 48 Fabian Cancellara's custom Paris-Roubaix bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 48 BMC's Roubaix bikes all lined up (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 48 FDJ will be without Arnaud Demare today (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 48 Tom Boonen on the start line (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 48 Riders waiting for the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 48 Lampre Merida are riding disc brakes Image 16 of 48 Mark Cavendish at his second Paris-Roubaix Image 17 of 48 Fabian Cancellara looking to win his fourth Paris-Roubaix Image 18 of 48 The riders line up Image 19 of 48 The riders head out for the nutral start (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 48 Luke Rowe looks relaxed on the start line (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 48 Fabian Cancellara trying to rid the pre-race nerves (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 22 of 48 Fabian Cancellara on the start line (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 48 Alexander Kristoff talks to Norwegian press (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 24 of 48 Jens Keukeleire is Orica-GreenEdge's leader for ROubaix (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 25 of 48 LottoNL-Jumbo's Bianchi bikes (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 26 of 48 Peter Sagan will ride his Tarmac for the early part of the race before moving to the Roubaix for the cobbes (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 27 of 48 Cannondale's bikes ready to (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 28 of 48 Katusha ride the Aeroad for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 29 of 48 Fat Roubaix tyres for all ranging from 26mm to 30mm (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 30 of 48 Movistar's bikes prepped and ready to go (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 31 of 48 Tinkoff arrive at the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 32 of 48 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 33 of 48 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 34 of 48 Movistar were the first team to sign on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 35 of 48 There was some fog earlier in the day (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 36 of 48 Primed and ready, Team Sky's bikes outside the team bus (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 37 of 48 A long list of pave sectors (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 38 of 48 UCI checking Orica-GreenEdge's bikes (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 39 of 48 Alan Marangoni at the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 40 of 48 Crowds gather by the start line (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 41 of 48 Giant-Alpecin are without the defending champion (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 42 of 48 Giant-Alpecin's team car (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 43 of 48 A mechanic checks the pressure of the tyres (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 44 of 48 People surround the Etixx-QuickStep bus (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 45 of 48 Adam Blythe shares a few moments with his girlfriend ahead of the race (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 46 of 48 Roger Hammond puts the list of cobbled sectors onto the bikes of his riders (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 47 of 48 Luke Rowe's spare Pinarello K8 sits atop the team car (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 48 of 48 The start line ready for the riders (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Compiègne was shrouded in a thick, eerie mist this morning as it prepared to host the start of the 114th Paris-Roubaix. Rather symbolically, it started to lift as the team buses pulled into the main square in front of the Palace. The week-long build up, talk of favourites, weather, and tactics, was making way for the event itself.

With a tailwind forecast, the start time was put back by 10 minutes to 10:50am. Tom Boonen, who has sampled all sorts of conditions in the Hell of the North over the years, didn’t think the conditions would have too great an impact on the race.

“Fast is hard, and slow is hard,” said the four-time winner, who seemed in a cheerful and relaxed mood at the start line.

Fabian Cancellara, by contrast, was a picture of utter focus. The 35-year-old, well aware this was his last time at the start of Paris-Roubaix, was hunched over his handlebars, head down, completely in his own bubble.

Peter Sagan was his usual carefree self and had to be reminded by the podium announcer that every member of the Tinkoff team had signed on, except him.

“Good,” came the short reply when, having made his way through the mobs of fans and media, he was asked how he was feeling. Any nerves? “No.”

The world champion had his normal Specialized Tarmac, with the fancy custom paintjob out for the start of the race, as he plans to switch to the Roubaix model, with added shock absorption, ahead of the cobbles.

The Etixx-QuickStep team, by contrast, were all on Roubaix frames from the start. One thing all bikes had in common was the slice of paper taped to their stems, containing the details of the pavé sectors that await.

Chino and blazered men brandishing iPads has become a common sight at the start of races now, and the UCI were once again scanning for hidden motors or anything else that might constitute what it terms ‘technological fraud’.

All checks done, the riders gathered under the banner, in front of a packed crowd, as the sun came out to see them off. Rather fittingly, the square in Compiègne is cobbled – a little amuse-bouche ahead of the plat principal starting 100km later.

Quotes from the start line

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

“We really have the strongest team, so we’ll use the guys we have, and don’t do anything stupid. You can talk as much as you want, but in the race the riders will look at the guys who are there and look good. All the talk before the race doesn’t change anything in the race.

I’m ready, my form’s good enough to win today. It’s not as good as 2012 but it’s good.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

“You’re always a bit, not nervous, but there’s a bit of tension. You need to be up front at the cobbles, and watch out for Cancellara and Sagan.”

Lars Boom (Astana)

“I showed I was good at Flanders, and for sure I will try to show it again today. You have a small group, Cancellara, Sagan, Vanmarcke, and a few other guys.”

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

“I feel good, I improved every day this week, just my knees hurt a little, maybe on the cobbles everything will hurt again. But I feel confident, I’m just happy I was able to start today. It’s a case of surviving the day, not having crashes or punctures. If you have just good legs you can go very far here.”

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

“I never been here so I still need experience but I’m looking forward to it, and hoping to do a good race. [Can you win?] Not this year…”

Daniel Oss (BMC)

“Without Greg all the team is pretty free. It will be a difficult race for us, maybe we have to anticipate maybe we wait, we’ll have to see in the race.”

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)

“I’m feeling good. It’s always special at the start of such a big race.”