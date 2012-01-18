Trending

Paris-Nice 2012 wildcards announced

Four extra teams invited to 70th staging of famous race

Paris-Nice GC podium: Andreaas Kloden (RadioShack), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Paris-Nice GC podium: Andreaas Kloden (RadioShack), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For many fans and riders alike, Paris-Nice is the major highlight of the early season calendar. This year's "Race to the Sun" will take place from March 4-11, and the race organisers have whetted everyone's appetites by announcing the entry list, which also includes the wildcard teams.

Related Articles

Tony Martin secures overall victory at Paris-Nice

Sanchez aims for Paris-Nice, Tour de France and Olympics

Chavanel takes aim at Paris-Nice

In addition to the 18 WorldTour teams, four wildcards have been granted. Unsurprisingly three of these are the French-based teams Saur-Sojason, Cofidis and Team Europcar. The quartet is completed by Dutch outfit Project 1T4I.

In last year's race, Tony Martin led home a Germany one-two (with Andreas Kloeden in second place), while Britain's Bradley Wiggins rounded off the podium in third place. The major teams have yet to finalise their line-ups for this year's renewal, but it is safe to assume that there will be a world class field on the start line for what is the landmark 70th staging of the event.

WorldTour Teams for 2012 Paris-Nice
AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
Astana Pro Team (Kaz)
Bmc Racing Team (USA)
Euskaltel-Euskadi (Spa)
Fdj-Bigmat (Fra)
Garmin-Barracuda (USA)
Greenedge Cycling Team (Aus)
Katusha Team (Rus)
Lampre-Isd (Ita)
Liquigas-Cannondale (Ita)
Lotto Belisol Team (Bel)
Movistar Team (Spa)
Omega Pharma-Quickstep (Bel)
Rabobank Cycling Team (Ned)
Radioshack-Nissan (Lux)
Sky Pro Cycling (GBr)
Team Saxo Bank (Den)
Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

Wildcard Entries
Cofidis (Fra)
Project 1T4I (Ned)
Saur-Sojasun (Fra)
Team Europcar (Fra)