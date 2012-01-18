Paris-Nice 2012 wildcards announced

Paris-Nice GC podium: Andreaas Kloden (RadioShack), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For many fans and riders alike, Paris-Nice is the major highlight of the early season calendar. This year's "Race to the Sun" will take place from March 4-11, and the race organisers have whetted everyone's appetites by announcing the entry list, which also includes the wildcard teams.

In addition to the 18 WorldTour teams, four wildcards have been granted. Unsurprisingly three of these are the French-based teams Saur-Sojason, Cofidis and Team Europcar. The quartet is completed by Dutch outfit Project 1T4I.

In last year's race, Tony Martin led home a Germany one-two (with Andreas Kloeden in second place), while Britain's Bradley Wiggins rounded off the podium in third place. The major teams have yet to finalise their line-ups for this year's renewal, but it is safe to assume that there will be a world class field on the start line for what is the landmark 70th staging of the event.

WorldTour Teams for 2012 Paris-Nice

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

Bmc Racing Team (USA)

Euskaltel-Euskadi (Spa)

Fdj-Bigmat (Fra)

Garmin-Barracuda (USA)

Greenedge Cycling Team (Aus)

Katusha Team (Rus)

Lampre-Isd (Ita)

Liquigas-Cannondale (Ita)

Lotto Belisol Team (Bel)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Omega Pharma-Quickstep (Bel)

Rabobank Cycling Team (Ned)

Radioshack-Nissan (Lux)

Sky Pro Cycling (GBr)

Team Saxo Bank (Den)

Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

Wildcard Entries

Cofidis (Fra)

Project 1T4I (Ned)

Saur-Sojasun (Fra)

Team Europcar (Fra)