Panaracer Gravel King now available in limited-edition colours

Having a released a full family of deservedly popular Gravel King tyres, Panaracer is now offering stand-out colours on its mini block and rail tread Gravel King SK (Small Knob) and Gravel King semi-slick patterns.

You can pick from the following colours, as defined by Panaracer: “Purple with a unique elegance and luxury, a colour that can be out front or act in a supporting role. Crisp, spicy and punchy mustard [that] will make a subtle colour really stand out and Olive (pictured) which when combined with white and brown, evokes the fresh sense of spring.”

Evocative words aside, the coloured tread and skin wall sidewalls certainly look different and as we said in our recent Panaracer Gravel King SK review, we think the skin walls feel slightly faster and smoother too.

Performance doesn’t taint from the added tint either, the ZSG (Zero Slip Grip) compound and SK pattern still grip great on loose surfaces. The 43mm carcass version we tried floats well over the rough stuff and AX-a Cord and Anti-Flat technology in the casing make them tank-tough even at low pressures.

While these 43mm width gravel tyres definitely feel sturdy, the smaller versions are impressively light and fast and the full 700c range - 32, 35 and 38mm in both versions plus 43mm and 26 x 2.1in in SK - are available in all three colours.

Panaracer isn't even making you pay more for the privilege of looking extra pretty either, with all tyres still a very reasonable £44.99 considering they’re still fully Japanese made.