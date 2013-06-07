Orica GreenEdge to announce decision on Matt White

Image 1 of 3 GreenEdge's Shayne Bannan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Garmin-Transitions Matt White talks to the audience. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 Shayne Bannan (right) with Neil Stephens in Melbourne with GreenEdge. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

GreenEdge general manager Shayne Bannan has told Cyclingnews that an announcement over Matt White's future should be made next week.

White stepped down from his directing duties at the team last year after his name was published in the USADA Reasoned Decision. He admitted to doping during his career and cooperated fully with ASADA in their efforts to fight for a cleaner sport.

He was issued with a six-month suspension which ended in May. He told Cyclingnews that he would welcome to the chance to work at Orica GreenEdge again, saying, "That's definitely the place where I'd prefer to end up. I put a lot into the team and I have lot of close friends there. I've definitely got a passion for that team more than any other."

Those dreams had to be put on hold until the Nicki Vance report was released. The publication of which last month, recommended that White be reinstated.

"Consistent with the advised general approach to past doping offences/admissions and the conditions already outlined it is recommended that Matt White have his position with OGE reinstated once any ASADA-imposed sanction is completed," read the report.

At the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday Bannan would not confirm the team's plans but stated that a release would be forthcoming.

"We're getting pretty close to a decision and I'd say we'd have something to announce next week. I'm not saying what the announcement is but we'll have an announcement to make based on the Nikki Vance report, next week."

"I think what we've taken out of the report are some new, fresh, ideas to look at our policies. I think it's been quite beneficial."

"We'll make an announcement next week. We've had plenty of time to look through the Vance Report, to go through it as thoroughly as we can and we'll announce something next week on the direction we're taking."

The Vance report also recommended that Neil Stephens, in accordance with the general recommendations for past doping offences should receive no penalty or suspension from the team given the dates of his apparent use of EPO – which he claimed he did so unknowingly. The difference between White and Stephens' case is essentially due to the former Festina rider unknowingly using a banned substance prior to 1 July 2005 – in which "no suspension or workplace penalty be imposed".