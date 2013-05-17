Vance clears path for White's Orica GreenEDGE return

Orica-GreenEdge's Stuart O'Grady (left) and sports director Matt White before the start of the Down Under Classic in Adelaide. (Image credit: AFP)

The path is now clear for Orica GreenEDGE to reinstate Matt White after Nicki Vance's external review recommended that the former team director be brought back to the WorldTour team.

White was forced to stand down from the team last fall after he admitted to doping during his career.

White subsequently served a six month suspension at the hands of ASADA but has made no secret of his desire to return to the team. He came forward in light of the USADA report into doping at US Postal. As a former rider of the team his name was listed in the report.

“I have been in touch with Shayne Bannan,” White told Cyclingnews from his home in Valencia, Spain, this morning.

“Everything that’s happened in the last seven months, I’ve kept him aware of. We talk every now and then but any decisions made after the recommendations are in the hands of the team and the management.”

“I’m ready to go though. I’ve completed my suspension and I’m ready to go back to work. Any decisions needs to be made by the team but if they rang me now and asked me to come back next week, then I’m more than ready. I’m certainly willing to get back behind the wheel of the team car and do what I love doing.”

