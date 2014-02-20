Luke Durbridge hunting time trial win at Oceanias

Image 1 of 4 Australian national champion Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 2 of 4 Luke Durbridge on his way to second place (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 The 2014 Men's Podium: (l-r) Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn and Damien Howson (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 Luke Durbridge takes the win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Having narrowly missed out on a third consecutive national Australian time trial victory in January, Luke Durbridge (Orica-Greenedge) is looking to end his disappointment with victory in the Oceania Championships' time trial.

Having started his season in early-January at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, Durbridge was next seen at that Australian nationals and then the Tour Down Under (TDU) where he helped Simon Gerrans to overall victory. Having enjoyed a small break, Durbridge is hoping to claim the race against the clock before he steps onto a plane for Europe where he'll be based for the rest of the season.



