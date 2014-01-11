Trending

Australian Road Nationals a 'must win' for Luke Durbridge and Orica-GreenEdge

Reigning Australian Road Race champion says anything less than victory is 'failure'

Image 1 of 4

Luke Durbridge on his way to second place

Luke Durbridge on his way to second place
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 4

Carlee Taylor (ORICA-AIS), Kimberley Wells (Specialized Securitor), Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) and Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) at the national launch

Carlee Taylor (ORICA-AIS), Kimberley Wells (Specialized Securitor), Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) and Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) at the national launch
(Image credit: Cycling Australia)
Image 3 of 4

Luke Durbridge takes the win.

Luke Durbridge takes the win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 4

Luke Durbridge was crowned Australian Champion today.

Luke Durbridge was crowned Australian Champion today.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Western Australia's Luke Durbridge was right on track to capture his third straight men's National Time Trial championship after establishing a 30-second lead over Queenslander, and Orica-GreenEdge teammate, Michael Hepburn at the halfway mark of the 45-kilometre course along Lake Burrumbeet in Ballarat on Wednesday. That was until Hepburn closed the gap and finished on top with an 11-second win over Durbridge with a time of 56 minutes and 29.90 seconds, and more than two minutes over South Australia's Damien Howson to give GreenEdge a clean podium sweep.

Related Articles

Durbridge solos to victory at the Australian Road Championships

Durbridge victorious in Portarlington Criterium

Durbridge doubtful for Australian time trial championships

Evans sparks debate over the value of Australian national title