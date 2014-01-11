Australian Road Nationals a 'must win' for Luke Durbridge and Orica-GreenEdge
Reigning Australian Road Race champion says anything less than victory is 'failure'
Western Australia's Luke Durbridge was right on track to capture his third straight men's National Time Trial championship after establishing a 30-second lead over Queenslander, and Orica-GreenEdge teammate, Michael Hepburn at the halfway mark of the 45-kilometre course along Lake Burrumbeet in Ballarat on Wednesday. That was until Hepburn closed the gap and finished on top with an 11-second win over Durbridge with a time of 56 minutes and 29.90 seconds, and more than two minutes over South Australia's Damien Howson to give GreenEdge a clean podium sweep.
