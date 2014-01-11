Australian Road Nationals a 'must win' for Luke Durbridge and Orica-GreenEdge

Image 1 of 4 Luke Durbridge on his way to second place (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Carlee Taylor (ORICA-AIS), Kimberley Wells (Specialized Securitor), Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) and Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) at the national launch (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 4 Luke Durbridge takes the win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 4 Luke Durbridge was crowned Australian Champion today. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Western Australia's Luke Durbridge was right on track to capture his third straight men's National Time Trial championship after establishing a 30-second lead over Queenslander, and Orica-GreenEdge teammate, Michael Hepburn at the halfway mark of the 45-kilometre course along Lake Burrumbeet in Ballarat on Wednesday. That was until Hepburn closed the gap and finished on top with an 11-second win over Durbridge with a time of 56 minutes and 29.90 seconds, and more than two minutes over South Australia's Damien Howson to give GreenEdge a clean podium sweep.



