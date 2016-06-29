Orica-BikeExchange unveil new kit

Image 1 of 11 Michael Albasini in the Orica-BikeExchange kit (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange) Image 2 of 11 Michael Albasini modelling the new Orica-BikeExchange kit (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange) Image 3 of 11 A look at the knicks of the new Orica-BikeExchange kit (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange) Image 4 of 11 Luke Durbridge and Daryl Impey pose in the Orica-BikeExchange kit (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange) Image 5 of 11 Chris Juul Jensen models the rear of the Orica-BikeExchange kit (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange) Image 6 of 11 Several of Orica-BikeExchange's Tour de France riders model the new kit on the road (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange) Image 7 of 11 This what it the Orica-BikeExchange kit will look like from behind (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange) Image 8 of 11 Simon Gerrans and sports director Matt White going over the plan (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange) Image 9 of 11 Adam Yates in the new Orica-BikeExchange kit (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange) Image 10 of 11 Michael Matthews models the new Scott helmet and Orica-BikeExchange kit (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange) Image 11 of 11 The new blue Orica-BikeExchange kit (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange)

Following Wednesday's announcement that Orica-GreenEdge was immediately changing its team name to Orica-BikeExchange, the Australian outfit has revealed its new kit for the Tour de France and remainder of the 2016 season.

The team has changed its predominately white kit to blue, with the 'greenEdge' logo that was on the chest, removed and replaced with the 'BikeExchange' logo.

"We are thrilled to welcome BikeExchange onboard as a major, naming rights partner for our team," team owner and creator Gerry Ryan said. "It's a pleasure for us to work with such a young and innovative company that has an Australian background but is very rapidly building into a real, global platform.

"It's really exciting for us to start the biggest race of the season with a new partner and a new look."

BikeExchange co-founder Jason Wyatt echoed Ryan's comments, adding the new naming right sponsorship builds on its partnership with the team and will benefit both parties.

"We are humbled to be a part of such a wonderful team and culture," Wyatt said. "This partnership cements our unique joint strategy and builds on our shared commitment to innovation, entrepreneurial thinking and teamwork.

"Both businesses have a lot in common, so this next evolution just made sense. We share an Australian legacy and culture, and are now very much global in our pool of talent, our reach, approach and attitude. BikeExchange represents thousands of bike retailer members worldwide - associating our name with this team doesn't just raise our profile, it supports our retail members and cycling community across the globe."

The Orica-BikeExchange team will debut its new colours on July 2 with the first stage of the 103rd Tour de France taking the peloton from Mont-Saint-Michel to Utah Beach.

The Orica-BikeExchange team will debut its new colours on July 2 with the first stage of the 103rd Tour de France taking the peloton from Mont-Saint-Michel to Utah Beach.