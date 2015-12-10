Orica-AIS confirm 12-rider squad for 2016

Image 1 of 7 The Orica AIS women won the teams catagory (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 7 Womens Green Edge-Orica Team, L-to-R, Annemiek van Vleuten, Amanda Spratt, Katrin Garfoot, Chloe McConville,Sarah Roy, Loren Rowney, Taylor Wiles, Rachel Neylan, Gracie Elvin & Lizzie Williams (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 7 Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) celebrates his stage win Image 4 of 7 Loren Rowney (Australia) wins stage 4 at La Route de France (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 5 of 7 Chloe McConville (Australia) and Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Wiggle Honda) on the attack (Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen) Image 6 of 7 Macey Stewart enjoying her junior time trial world champion gold medal win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Alexander Manly in the young riders jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Orica-AIS have confirmed a roster of 12-riders for the 2016 season in announcing the re-signing of Chloe McConville, Macey Stewart and Alexandra Manly. Loren Rowney, Tayler Wiles (both Velocio-SRAM) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla) join the team next season.

"We are really happy with the position we are in heading into Christmas," sport director Gene Bates said. "Our camp was extremely successful and to come away with a win and two additional podiums with a small team in Launceston has the team approaching the 2016 season with confidence," he added of the Stan Siejka Classic.

"I think our aggressive racing ability will certainly continue to shine through. We have got a great group of ambitious riders this season, and riders we are confident can deliver us fire power in the finals of race."

Having spent time with the three new signings at the team camp, Bates explained he and the team have worked on a strategy for 2016 that all parties are happy with.

"We have done a lot of homework and background work on the three new riders that will join the team and from what I've seen so far, they are going to be great additions to our team," he said. "We will be targeting one-day races and the shorter Tours.

"We have a huge amount of talent in the time trial and prologues which is going to set us up well for those smaller Tours and certainly a lot of fire power across the one-day races, both the cobbled classics and the more selective races."

Melissa Hoskins, Loes Gunnewijk, Emma Johansson and Valentina Scandolara leave the team after the 2015 season with Johansson leaving the biggest goal as the most successful rider on the team in recent seasons. The team are looking to Gracie Elvin and Amanda Spratt to step up a level in her place after both riders enjoyed wins in Europe this year.

General manager of Orica-AIS and Orica-GreenEdge Shayne Bannan explained he is excited by changes to the women's racing calendar and expects greats things in 2016.

"We are very excited about the prospects of our women's team and management has certainly lined up a solid group of riders for next year," Bannan said. "With the introduction of the women's WorldTour and a full international schedule, we're all looking forward to seeing the team being part of all the action.

"I think there is a really good balance between some very experienced riders and some of the best new talent in the sport. We have a lot to look forward to in 2016 with Orica-AIS."

The team will make its 2016 racing debut at Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on January 1 before heading to the Australian national championships and the Santos Women's Tour later in the month.

2016 Orica-AIS roster: Gracie Elvin (Aus), Katrin Garfoot (Aus), Alexandra Manly (Aus), Chloe McConville (Aus), Rachel Neylan (Aus), Loren Rowney (Aus), Sarah Roy (Aus), Amanda Spratt (Aus), Macey Stewart (Aus), Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned), Tayler Wiles (USA) and Lizzie Williams (Aus).