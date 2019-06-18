Organisers announce men's and women's teams for 2019 RideLondon

Image 1 of 5 The peloton ready for the 2017 RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The peloton racing Prudential RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) wins Prudential RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 The RideLondon peloton making its way up a climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Organisers of the women's Prudential RideLondon Classique and the men's RideLondon Classic announced the teams that will be participating in this year's races held on August 3 and 4, respectively. Both fields will include the currently-ranked top 10 teams in the UCI world rankings.

The women's Classique is part of the UCI Women's WorldTour and is a 3.4km circuit race in central London which starts and finishes on The Mall.

Boels-Dolmans currently lead the ranking and will toe the start line along with teams Trek-Segafredo, Sunweb, CCC-Liv, Canyon-SRAM Racing, Virtu Cycling, Parkhotel Valkenburg and WNT-Rotor. Last year, Kirsten Wild won the Prudential RideLondon Classique ahead of Marianne Vos and Elisa Balsamo. Wild also won in 2016, while Coryn Rivera won in 2017.

The men's Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, also part of the WorldTour, uses much of the same route as the London 2012 Olympic Games road race, heading out of London to the Surrey Hills and back again for a finish on The Mall.

Deceuninck-QuickStep will be on the start line along with Bora-Hansgrohe, Jumbo-Visma and Team Ineos. Other UCI WorldTour teams competing include UAE Team Emirates, Mitchelton-Scott, Team Sunweb, Groupama-FDJ, AG2R La Mondiale, Bahrain-Merida, CCC, Lotto Soudal, Dimension Data, EF Education First and Katusha-Alpecin.

Pascal Ackermann won last year's race ahead of Elia Viviani and Giacomo Nizzolo.

The men's field will also include a Great Britain national team that will be part of preparation for the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire in September.

Teams entered for the Prudential RideLondon Classique on Saturday 3 August:

• Ale Cipollini (ITA)

• Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (NED)

• Canyon / SRAM Racing (GER)

• CCC-Liv (NED)

• Drops (GBR)

• FDJ Nouvelle – Aquitaine Futuroscope (FRA)

• Hitec Products – Birk Sport (NOR)

• Lotto Soudal Ladies (BEL)

• Parkhotel Valkenburg (NED)

• Rally UHC Cycling (USA)

• Team Sunweb (GER)

• Team Tibco – Silicon Valley Bank (USA)

• Team Virtu Cycling (DEN)

• Trek-Segafredo (USA)

• Valcar Cylance Cycling (ITA)

• WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team (GER)

Teams entered for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic on Sunday 4 August:

• AG2R La Mondiale (FRA)

• Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec (ITA)

• Bahrain-Merida (BRN)

• Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

• CCC Team (POL)

• Deceuninck – Quick-Step (BEL)

• Delko Marseille Provence (FRA)

• Groupama FDJ (FRA)

• Israel Cycling Academy (ISR)

• Lotto Soudal (BEL)

• Mitchelton-Scott (AUS)

• Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise (BEL)

• Team Dimension Data (RSA)

• Team EF Education First (USA)

• Team Jumbo-Visma (NED)

• Team Katusha Alpecin (SUI)

• Team INEOS (GBR)

• Team Sunweb (GER)

• Total Direct Energie (FRA)

• Trek-Segafredo (USA)

• UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

• Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team (BEL)

• Great Britain (GBR)