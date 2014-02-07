Opening round of KMC MTB-Bundesliga International cancelled

Image 1 of 3 Wolfram Kurschat (Germany) (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 2 of 3 The start of the elite women's race in the Bundesliga MTB opener (Image credit: Erhard Goller) Image 3 of 3 Elisabeth Brandau (entral Haibike Pro Cycling) at the front of the women's lead group. (Image credit: Erhard Goller)

The opening round of the KMC MTB-Bundesliga International has been cancelled. The race in Neustadt/W. was called off after the organizing club RSC Neustadt/W. cited organizational reasons. They hope to bring it back as part of the German mountain bike national series for 2015.

The race was supposed to happen during the first weekend of April, and organizers were working to secure the race, but with two months to go, they decided to cancel the event so teams would still have enough time to make plans to attend other races instead.

"With more time to prepare, we want to try again for next year," said club member Wolfram Kurschat. The Topeak Ergon team pro racer is one of the main forces behind the club's idea to be part of the KMC MTB-Bundesliga International.

The KMC MTB-Bundesliga will kick off instead on on May 11 in Saalhausen. On the day prior, the German eliminator national championships will be held at the same venue. It will conclude with round 5 in mid-September at Bad Salzdetfurth.

2014 KMC MTB Bundesliga International 2014

May 11-12: Saalhausen (no Bundesliga points for the eliminator)

May 17-18: Heubach

July 12-13: Schopp

July 19-20: Bad Säckingen (Cross Country National Championships, no Bundesliga points)

September 13-14: Bad Salzdetfurth (double points)