On the startline in Pamiers

Image 1 of 24 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) heads out for another stage of his last ever Tour de France (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 24 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) looks fresh before the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 24 Lance Armstrong maybe out of overall contention but the RadioShack bus still attracts a huge crow (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 24 The start village is a place to do business. Here is Andrei Tchmil (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 24 Linus Gerdemann (Milram) kept cool with some water (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 24 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) after signing on (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 24 Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) poses with some fans for a photograph (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 24 Mavic provide the neutral service support at the Tour de France (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 24 Today the stage starts in Pamiers (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 24 Not all the bikes at the Tour are made from carbon fibre (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 24 The Euskaltel-Euskadi Orbea bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 24 Andy Schleck's yellow bike awaits him. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) talks to Norwegian television (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 24 The Colnago bikes wait in the sun for the BBox Bouygues Telecom riders (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 24 Swiss national champion Martin Elmiger (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 24 Roman Kreuziger and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) are ready for another hot day in the saddle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 24 British national champion Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 24 The Footon-Servetto riders stay cool in the shade as they await the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 24 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) talks to Juliet Macur of the New York Times (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 24 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) talk to Europsort (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 24 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) smiles before the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 24 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) was in a pensive mood before the start of the stage (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 24 Team Sky's Pinarello bikes. 31 is Bradley Wiggins' bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 24 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) has special green Rotor cranks on his spare bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

It's day two in the Pyrenees and the Tour enters its final week. There was palpable air of tension at the start village in Pamiers ahead of what could well be a decisive day for a number of riders' Tour ambitions.

Andy Schleck's yellow Specialized was waiting for him outside his team bus before the start and the Luxembourger will no doubt hope that it will still be there waiting for him tomorrow morning. Liquigas-Doimo pair Ivan Basso and Roman Kreuziger took to the line knowing that today would be a key day if they want to improve on their overall standings, while others such as Lance Armstrong and David Millar bore the haunted look of men counting the days to Paris.

Enjoy this gallery from the start in Pamiers.