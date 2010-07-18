On the start line in Revel

The atmosphere at the start of the Tour de France's 14th stage in Revel was a bit less relaxed than on previous days. The riders were staring down the barrel of two gigantic climbs at the end of the stage followed by several very difficult days in the Pyrénées.
Those who haven't shown their faces so far would be under pressure to get into the early breakaway, while the GC men would be praying their legs would cooperate with the steep gradients.
More hot weather and sunny skies combined with a stiff breeze would make it another difficult day even without the climbs. The race has reached its crux!
Enjoy this gallery from the start in Revel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy