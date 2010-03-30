On the start line of De Panne

Photos from the start line in Middelkerke, Beligium
Fans and riders alike braved grey conditions in Middelkerke, Belgium this morning for the start of the 2010 Three Days of De Panne-Koksijde. Cyclingnews was there to capture these images as the peloton prepared to set off on the 198 kilometre journey to Oudenaarde.
While a number of ProTour squads have forgone the Three Days, the race still boasts a formidable entry list. Tour of Flanders favourites Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) both donned their rain capes for what will be their final tune-up for this Sunday's major Belgian Classic.
After learning of their non-invitation to the Tour de France on Tuesday morning, Skil-Shimano and Vacansoleil were in a mood that matched the weather, but indicated to Cyclingnews that they respond on the road in their typically attacking fashion.
