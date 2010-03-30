On the start line of De Panne

Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 20 The Lotto riders head to the sign in. Could today be their day? (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 20 Robbie Mcewen (Katusha) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 20 David Millar is on form after winning a stage at Criterium International (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 20 When Saiz said he wasn't finished with cycling we weren't expecting this (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 20 Philippe Gilbert's bike for Flanders (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 20 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) wrapped up in the cold conditions (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 20 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 20 Sergueï Ivanov looks to the skies in search of some sun (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 20 HTC-Columbia prepare to role out (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 20 Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 20 Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 20 Despite the poor weather the crowds turned out (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 20 Allan Davis (Astana) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 20 Niko Eeckhout still looks fit and race-ready (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 20 Euskaltel bikes in the team bus (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 18 of 20 Garmin riders head to the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 19 of 20 With no Tom Boonen in the race Philippe Gilbert became the fans favourite (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 20 of 20 Kenny Robert Van Hummel after finding out his team would not be at this year's Tour de France (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Fans and riders alike braved grey conditions in Middelkerke, Belgium this morning for the start of the 2010 Three Days of De Panne-Koksijde. Cyclingnews was there to capture these images as the peloton prepared to set off on the 198 kilometre journey to Oudenaarde.

While a number of ProTour squads have forgone the Three Days, the race still boasts a formidable entry list. Tour of Flanders favourites Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) both donned their rain capes for what will be their final tune-up for this Sunday's major Belgian Classic.

After learning of their non-invitation to the Tour de France on Tuesday morning, Skil-Shimano and Vacansoleil were in a mood that matched the weather, but indicated to Cyclingnews that they respond on the road in their typically attacking fashion.