On the start line of De Panne

Photos from the start line in Middelkerke, Beligium

The Lotto riders head to the sign in. Could today be their day?

Robbie Mcewen (Katusha)

David Millar is on form after winning a stage at Criterium International

When Saiz said he wasn't finished with cycling we weren't expecting this

Philippe Gilbert's bike for Flanders

Gorka Izagirre Insausti at the start

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) wrapped up in the cold conditions

Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Sergueï Ivanov looks to the skies in search of some sun

HTC-Columbia prepare to role out

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas)

Despite the poor weather the crowds turned out

Allan Davis (Astana)

Niko Eeckhout still looks fit and race-ready

Euskaltel bikes in the team bus

Garmin riders head to the start

With no Tom Boonen in the race Philippe Gilbert became the fans favourite

Kenny Robert Van Hummel after finding out his team would not be at this year's Tour de France

Fans and riders alike braved grey conditions in Middelkerke, Belgium this morning for the start of the 2010 Three Days of De Panne-Koksijde. Cyclingnews was there to capture these images as the peloton prepared to set off on the 198 kilometre journey to Oudenaarde.

While a number of ProTour squads have forgone the Three Days, the race still boasts a formidable entry list. Tour of Flanders favourites Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) both donned their rain capes for what will be their final tune-up for this Sunday's major Belgian Classic.

After learning of their non-invitation to the Tour de France on Tuesday morning, Skil-Shimano and Vacansoleil were in a mood that matched the weather, but indicated to Cyclingnews that they respond on the road in their typically attacking fashion.