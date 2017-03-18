Trending

On the start line in Milan-San Remo - Gallery

The sun shines on the peloton as they leave Milan

Image 1 of 50

The start of Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 50

AG2R La Mondiale's Focus bikes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 50

AG2R La Mondiale's Focus bikes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 50

John Degenkolb (Trek - Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 50

John Degenkolb (Trek - Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

The start of Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 50

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 50

Bahrain - Merida

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 50

Jasper Stuyven (Trek - Segafredo) - Tom Boonen (QuickStep - Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 50

Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 50

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) at the start of Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 50

Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 50

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 50

The peloton at the start of Milan-Sanremo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 50

Simon Gerrans dwarfed by the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 50

Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 50

Elia Viviani (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 50

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 50

Breakfast for AG2R

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 50

Gianni Moscon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 50

The start of Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 50

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 50

Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 50

Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 50

Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 50

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 50

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 50

Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) - Jacopo Guarnieri (FDJ)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 50

Luca Bettini - Claudio Zucchetti

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 50

Cannondale - Drapac

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 50

The start of Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 50

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 50

Tom Boonen (QuickStep - Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 50

Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep - Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 50

QuickStep - Floors

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 50

The start of Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 50

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 50

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep - Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 50

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Bora - Hansgrohe

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 50

Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 50

Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 50

Daniele Bennati (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 50

Matteo Trentin (QuickStep - Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 50

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 50

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 50

Miss Milan-Sanremo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 50

The start of Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The sun was shining in Milan for the start of Milan-San Remo, the 108th edition of La Classicissima di Primavera - as the Italian call the first monument Classic of the season.

There was excitement and tension in the air as the teams prepared for the longest and least predictable race of the season. The tifosi packed the start area and the team buses, with the Bora-hansgrohe riders and especially Peter Sagan attracting the biggest crowd.

As per UCI rules, the team rode to the sign-on podium in a specific time order, with the wild card teams called first to the podium in front of the central entrance to the Castello Sforzesco.

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier-Selle Italia) was one of the first to sign on and seemed relaxed as he prepared for what is perhaps the final Milan-San Remo if his career. He is the last Italian to win the race, back in 2006.

The riders were generally relaxed and smiling as they signed on, signed autographs and lined up for the start. Sagan was one of the last to arrive and showed off his new look after shaving his beard and leaving just a small moustache that left him looking like a swashbuckling D'Artagnan.

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) was also at the centre of attention after it emerged he had crashed hard in training on Thursday. He hurt his right wrist and it was strapped, while he had a cut on his lip and had what looked like bruising on his face.

Gaviria signed on with teammate Tom Boonen, who is riding Milan-San Remo for the last time in his long career.

The 200 riders rolled out of San Remo at 9:45 to cover the 7.6km transfer to the real start outside the city and then the 291km race distance. They faced over seven hours and over 300km in the saddle.