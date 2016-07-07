On-board video highlights of Tour de France stage 5 - Video

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) enjoyed his second career Tour de France stage win in Le Lioran on Wednesday, ahead of Lotto-Soudal's Thomas De Gendt and Tinkoff's Rafal Majka.

Using GoPro's, Velon captured the build-up to the fifth stage as riders signed on and headed to the star line before rolling out for the 216km day in the saddle. De Gendt was one of the riders with a GoPro attached to his bike for the stage and provides an insight into how the winning breakaway was working with several other riders capturing the action back in the peloton.

Finally, get up close and personal with Van Avermaet as he is swamped after crossing the line for his victory.

Video Highlights