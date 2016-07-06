Trending

Tour de France stage 5 highlights - Video

Van Avermaet an unexpected leader after first mountain stage

Greg Van Avermaet rides solo toward the stage 5 win at the Tour de France.

Greg Van Avermaet rides solo toward the stage 5 win at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Related Articles

Froome saves powder for the Tour de France Pyrenees

Tour de France: Dan Martin eyes happy hunting ground in the Pyrenees

Barguil feels Tour de France has only just begun

On-board video highlights of Tour de France stage 5 - Video

Tour de France: Dream come true for Lotto Soudal's De Gendt

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) parlayed a day-long ride in the breakaway of stage 5 in the Tour de France into a stage victory and the overall race lead on the 216km stage through the Massif Central.

The Belgian left his breakaway companion Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) behind on a descent, then suffered over the final 17km alone to win by more than two minutes.

The peloton, led by Movistar over the final, hilly leg, distanced the overnight race leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), and came in over five minutes behind Van Avermaet.

More on this story: