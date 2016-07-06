Tour de France stage 5 highlights - Video

Greg Van Avermaet rides solo toward the stage 5 win at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) parlayed a day-long ride in the breakaway of stage 5 in the Tour de France into a stage victory and the overall race lead on the 216km stage through the Massif Central.

The Belgian left his breakaway companion Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) behind on a descent, then suffered over the final 17km alone to win by more than two minutes.

The peloton, led by Movistar over the final, hilly leg, distanced the overnight race leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), and came in over five minutes behind Van Avermaet.

More on this story: