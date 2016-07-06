Tour de France stage 5 highlights - Video
Van Avermaet an unexpected leader after first mountain stage
Related Articles
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) parlayed a day-long ride in the breakaway of stage 5 in the Tour de France into a stage victory and the overall race lead on the 216km stage through the Massif Central.
The Belgian left his breakaway companion Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) behind on a descent, then suffered over the final 17km alone to win by more than two minutes.
The peloton, led by Movistar over the final, hilly leg, distanced the overnight race leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), and came in over five minutes behind Van Avermaet.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy