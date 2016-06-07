On-board video highlights of Criterium du Dauphine Stage 1
Close up look at sprint tussle with Velon
While helicopters and motorcycles captured the above shots of Nacer Bouhanni's stage 1 Critérium du Dauphiné victory and preceding sprint tussle with Katusha's Alexander Kristoff, Velon's on-board footage provides a rider's perspective on the messy finale in Saint-Vulbas. Movistar duo Dayer Quintana and Nelson Oliveira were two riders to captures images of the stage while a GoPro was placed inside the Orica-GreenEdge team car and adds another angle of seeing the stage unfold.
While it was a messy finish to the stage with Bouhanni and Kristoff banging heads, shoulders and handlebars, no riders fell and the top-ten overall remained unchanged with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) holding onto the yellow jersey.
