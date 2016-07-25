On-board highlights of Tour de France stage 21 - Video

Chris Froome celebrates with his Team Sky teammates on the final Tour de France stage

After 20 gruelling stages of the 2016 Tour de France, the 175-rider strong peloton had a relaxed start to the 21st and final stage of this year's race as they rolled out of Chantilly. The onboard footage is a little different for the stage with the Team Sky riders providing an intimate insight into their on-bike celebrations before the racing got underway.

Enjoy Velon's GoPro footage of the stage once the riders arrive in Paris and start the circuits of the Champs-Elysees, and go inside the Lotto Soudal celebration after Andre Greipel won the stage ahead of points classification winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff).

