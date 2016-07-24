Tour de France: Stage 21 highlights - Video

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Related Articles Tour de France: Stage 21 finish line quotes

After three weeks of falling short in the sprints, André Greipel finally took his Tour de France stage victory on the final day in Paris, repeating his Champs-Elysees victory of last year. The German champion topped green jersey winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the sprint.

Overall race winner Chris Froome (Sky) made it through the hectic final laps to take the third Tour de France of his career, celebrating behind the peloton with his teammates.

Froome ended the race with 4:05 on second-placed Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and 4:21 on Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

More on this story: