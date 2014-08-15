Omega Pharma-QuickStep sign Sabatini on a two-year deal

Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep have announced that Fabio Sabatini will join the team from Cannondale for the next two seasons. The 29-year-old Italian said he was looking forward to the new challenges and the opportunity to improve in the cobbled classics.

"I am so happy," Sabatini said. "For my characteristics as a rider, to join OPQS is a kind of dream. It's a good step in my career. I love the cobbles. For these kinds of races, to be on a team like this will be important.

"I also know a few guys already after a few years as a professional. So, I'm looking forward to my transition to my new team starting in 2015. I can't wait to start the season in new colors, with great motivation to do well."

Sabatini will become the third Italian in the squad, joining Alessandro Petacchi and Gianluca Brambilla. La Gazzetta dello Sport had reported that Sabatini was a transfer target for the Belgian team last week.

The team's CEO, Patrick Lefevere, welcomed the new addition to the team adding that he sees Sabatini as a highly versatile rider.

"This is a rider who can be a weapon in multiple ways," said Lefevere. "He can be good for Classics, but at the same time he can also be useful in a leadout train of Mark Cavendish, or any sprint train we may have during the season.

"He's a good worker with skills for the cobblestones, which is a talent we embrace. He was even 13th in the 2012 edition of Ronde van Vlaanderen."