Transfers: Betancur to Omega Pharma-QuickStep?

Image 1 of 2 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) happy with his win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling)

Having reportedly reached an agreement with his Ag2r-La Mondiale team for an early release from his contract, La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Carlos Betancur will join Omega Pharma-Quick Step for 2015. Giuseppe Acquadro, Betancurs agent, told Cyclingnews on Tuesday that the Colombian will line up at the Vuelta a Burgos and Vuelta a España for Ag2r-La Mondiale in the coming weeks, but will not continue with the squad next season.

Betancur has not raced since Flèche Wallonne in April, and missed his planned Tour de France debut when he failed to return to Europe in June following a lengthy stint at home in Colombia. A bout of cytomegalovirus and difficulties in obtaining a visa were offered as explanations for Betancur's extended stay in Colombia.

Speaking to reporters during the closing days of the Tour de France, Lavenu described Betancur’s situation as "not simple." His team compensated well for Betancur's absence in July - Jean-Christophe Péraud claimed second overall at the Tour, while Romain Bardet finished sixth.

Betancur started the season with a stage win and overall victory at the Tour du Haut-Var before claiming back-to-back stage wins at Paris-Nice which set up overall victory for the 24-year-old.

Betancur's arrival at Omega Pharma-Quick Step would be the arrival of a second Colombian GC rider in as many years after Rigoberto Uran moved across to the Belgian team at the end of 2013. Uran won a stage at the Giro d'Italia, wore the maglia rosa and was second overall at the conclusion of the race.

La Gazzetta also reports that Fabio Sabatini will be the next rider to leave Cannondale and will link up with the Belgian outfit. The 29-year-old leadout specialist will bolster the sprint train for Mark Cavendish and also provide support for the Classics' riders.

Sabatini rode both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year but is yet to record a professional victory since turning pro in 2006 with Milram. He has been part of the Liquigas/Cannondale set up since 2009.