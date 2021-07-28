Olympics: German cycling coach in racism scandal

There is an emerging racism scandal at the Tokyo Olympics after German coach Patrick Moster was caught on camera calling African or Middle Eastern competitors 'camel riders'.

Moster was shouting encouragement to Nikias Arndt when he was out on course at a feed zone, around 22 minutes into the German's ride.

He can be heard, appearing to shout 'Hol die Kameltreiber', which translates as 'go catch the camel riders'.

Several seconds previously, Eritrea's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier had passed by, hot on the heels of Algeria's Azzedine Lagab.

Arndt was the fifth rider to start and the other two riders ahead of him on the course were Iran's Saeid Safarzadeh, and Ahmad Badreddin Wais, who was representing the Refugee Olympic Team.

More to follow...