Olympic test event: Cavendish, Goss and Farrar confirmed

Image 1 of 3 Life is pretty good for Mark Cavendish at the moment. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Milan-San Remo winner Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tyler Farrar answers a few questions about the Tour. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Mark Cavendish, Matt Goss and Tyler Farrar will go head to head at next week’s Olympic test event. The London Organising Committee for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympics Games today released the provisional start list for the London Surrey Cycle Classic.

The field is made up of 148 riders from 28 international and UK-based teams.

Cavendish will lead a team from Great Britain, comprising Sky’s Ben Swift, Ian Stannard, Alex Dowsett and Peter Kennaugh. Garmin-Cervelo’s Roger Hammond takes the final slot.

They will be up against strong teams from Belgium, Italy and France to name but a few. However, their strongest competitors could come from Australia. The team has a number of potential contenders with Matt Goss and Heinrich Haussler selected. Michael Matthews, Chris Sutton, Jack Bodbridge, Leigh Howard and Stuart O’Grady round out the team.





The course, sanctioned as a UCI 1.2 event, is 140 kilometres long and will race though 6 London boroughs.