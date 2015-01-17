Olympic road race route changed to start and finish along Copacabana

Image 1 of 6 Rio 2016 mascot Misha visits Copacabana beach, which will provide the backdrop for the road race. (Image credit: Rio 2016 / Alex Ferro) Image 2 of 6 Panoramic view of Copacabana with the Fort in the foreground where Rio 2016 cycling's road race will start and finish. (Image credit: Rio 2016) Image 3 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) wins the Olympic men's road race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 6 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) finally breaks her five year streak of silver medals as she wins the 2012 Worlds in Valkenburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong (USA) on the podium with her son, Lucas. (Image credit: AFP)

The route for the men’s and women’s Rio 2016 Olympic Road Race has been altered to finish along the iconic Copacabana beach, according to a UCI statement released Friday.

“The UCI has been working in close collaboration with the Rio 2016 Organising Committee and Mayor Paes and we welcome the modifications to the Road Race route, which will now start and finish at the renowned Fort Copacabana,” said UCI President Brian Cookson.

“The combination of the stunning scenery and the stern challenge that the road race and time trial courses will provide will deliver a fantastic spectacle for cycling fans, and we’re looking forward with anticipation and excitement to the start of the Games.”

The road race will pass through some of the most picturesque parts of the city, including the start-finish in Copacabana, as well as Ipanema, São Conrado, Barra da Tijuca, Grumari and Vista Chinesa. The total race distance is 256.4km for men and 130.3km for women.

The route will also take in the Grumari circuit with a steep climb and a 2km cobbled section before returning to Copacabana with a challenging circuit that climbs and descends through the Tijuca Forest and the Vista Chinesa monument. The Men’s race will take place on Saturday, August 6, with the women’s race following on Sunday, August 7.

The 29.8km time trial route will also pass through the beaches and forests of the Grumari countryside in the Pontal region west of the city. The time trial will start and finish at Praça Tim Maia at Pedra do Pontal and will include a 1.2km hillclimb.

The men will complete two laps of the time trial course for 54.5km, while the women’s will complete one lap of the same course.

Alexandre Vinokourov and Marianne Vos won the men's and women's road races during the 2012 Olympics in London, while Bradley Wiggins and Kristin Armstrong took home gold in the individual time trial.