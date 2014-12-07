British Cycling encourages Cavendish to race track in Rio Olympics

Image 1 of 4 An elated Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse after winning the first Madison (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)

Great Britain’s track programme would welcome Mark Cavendish back into the fold should the rider decide to target the track events at the Rio Olympics in 2016.





"We’re a support service to all these athletes and Mark knows that the support is there if it’s needed. If he wants to come in we’ll be 100 per cent behind him and deliver whatever he needs.”



