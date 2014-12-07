British Cycling encourages Cavendish to race track in Rio Olympics
Sutton says it's down to the rider
Great Britain’s track programme would welcome Mark Cavendish back into the fold should the rider decide to target the track events at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
"We’re a support service to all these athletes and Mark knows that the support is there if it’s needed. If he wants to come in we’ll be 100 per cent behind him and deliver whatever he needs.”
