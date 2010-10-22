Olympic champion Armstrong to return
American comes out of retirement for 2011
American Kristin Armstrong will return to competition in 2011, following a year off in which she gave birth to her son, Lucas William.
Armstrong won the 2008 Olympic Games time trial in Beijing and followed that performance with a second time trial world championship in 2009 to add to her 2006 title.
The 37-year-old spent her year away from competition working with the Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty12 team, and will return to race with that squad with an eye toward the 2012 London Olympic Games.
"I love cycling and I love competing. I stopped racing after the 2009 World Championships not because I was burned out, but because my husband and I wanted to start a family,” Armsrtong said, according to KTBV news in Boise. “I told myself from the beginning if everything went smoothly with the birth of our son, Lucas William, I would consider racing again.”
