Olympians Buchanan and Glaesser join Team Tibco for 2013

Image 1 of 4 An ecstatic Rushlee Buchanan claims New Zealand's national road race title (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 4 Jasmine Glaesser (Canada) worked hard to hold onto the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 4 Tara Whitten (TIBCO) rode strong to finish only :38 back. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 4 Team Tibco attacking late in the race (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Two London Olympians will join Team Tibco for the coming season - Rushlee Buchanan and Jasmin Glaesser along with Anna Barensfeld and Nicole Justice.

Former Omnium World Champion, Canadian Tara Whitten will be taking some time out from the team in 2013, instead choosing to finish her Ph.D. in Neuroscience.

Buchanan had a two-year stint with the US-based team in 2008 and 2009 before riding with the Forno d'Asolo - Colavita squad for the past two seasons while building up to her London Olympic track campaign. The 24-year-old was the fourth member of the New Zealand team pursuit squad which finished fifth.

"We're excited to have Rushlee back on the team for next year," team director Linda Jackson said. "She was a great teammate when we had her the first time around and we've watched her to continue to develop as a cyclist these past few years. Her trip to London is evidence of that strong growth. We expect that to continue in 2013.

"As good as she's been, we think Rushlee still hasn't reached her potential."

Glaesser won a bronze medal with the Canadian pursuit squad and 2013 will mark her first full season racing on the road.

"Jasmin has only been racing bikes for a few years and she's progressed very quickly," Jackson said. "Though her focus has been on the track, we expect her to progress quickly on the road, too.

Buchanan, Glaesser, Barensfeld and Justice join other new 2013 signings Claudia Hausler, Chantal Blaak and Shelley Olds. They will all team up with returning riders Meredith Miller, Amanda Miller, Joanne Kiesanowski, Samantha Schneider and Lindsay Myers.