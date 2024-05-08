'Okaaaayyy let's go' - Remco Evenepoel training at altitude as Tour de France preparation continues

Belgian logs training rides in Sierra Nevada a month on from Itzulia Basque Country crash

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is back training at altitude as he prepares for the Tour de France
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is back training at altitude as he prepares for the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just over a month on from his spring-ending crash at Itzulia Basque Country, Remco Evenepoel has taken a major step towards the Tour de France, heading to altitude training camp in Spain.

The Belgian broke his collarbone and shoulder blade in the mass crash, which also saw fellow Tour rivals Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič hit the deck on stage 4 of the race.

